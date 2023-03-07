Local Listings
Mobile home destroyed in northeast Lubbock fire

Investigators are working to figure out what led to a house fire in Lubbock County overnight.
Investigators are working to figure out what led to a house fire in Lubbock County overnight.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators are working to figure out what led to a house fire in Lubbock County overnight. Right now, officials have not said if there are serious injuries or deaths related to this fire.

Just after 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 4900 block of County Road 6420, a few blocks off the Idalou Highway.

Those at the scene say the fire destroyed a mobile home.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

