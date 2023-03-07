Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the South Plains tonight through Wednesday night. Isolated severe storms could occur in the east and southeast regions tonight and tomorrow night. The probability of severe storms is low, however, some ¾ to 1-inch hail is possible with gusty winds and lightning. Most of the rain will be light to moderate and widely scattered over the area through early Thursday morning.

Isolated severe storms could occur in the east and southeast regions tonight and tomorrow night. (KCBD, John Robison)

As for temperatures, a frontal boundary will make its way slowly southwest through the region this evening which means temps will be lower for all of the South Plains Tuesday. Highs will range from the 40s in the northern communities to the upper 50s in the southern counties. The nighttime lows will also be chilly with 30s in the northern areas to the 40s in the southern counties.

Most of the rain will be light to moderate and widely scattered over the area through early Thursday morning. (KCBD, John Robison)

Thursday afternoon will bring warmer temperatures and some sunshine and afternoon highs should climb to the 70s. Another cool-down will follow Friday with afternoon temperatures returning to the 60s.

