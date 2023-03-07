Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight across the South Plains

A frontal boundary will make its way slowly southwest through the region this evening which...
A frontal boundary will make its way slowly southwest through the region this evening which means temps will be lower for all of the South Plains Tuesday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the South Plains tonight through Wednesday night. Isolated severe storms could occur in the east and southeast regions tonight and tomorrow night. The probability of severe storms is low, however, some ¾ to 1-inch hail is possible with gusty winds and lightning. Most of the rain will be light to moderate and widely scattered over the area through early Thursday morning.

Isolated severe storms could occur in the east and southeast regions tonight and tomorrow night.
Isolated severe storms could occur in the east and southeast regions tonight and tomorrow night.(KCBD, John Robison)

As for temperatures, a frontal boundary will make its way slowly southwest through the region this evening which means temps will be lower for all of the South Plains Tuesday. Highs will range from the 40s in the northern communities to the upper 50s in the southern counties. The nighttime lows will also be chilly with 30s in the northern areas to the 40s in the southern counties.

Most of the rain will be light to moderate and widely scattered over the area through early...
Most of the rain will be light to moderate and widely scattered over the area through early Thursday morning.(KCBD, John Robison)

Thursday afternoon will bring warmer temperatures and some sunshine and afternoon highs should climb to the 70s. Another cool-down will follow Friday with afternoon temperatures returning to the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a light wind and quite a contrast in temperatures....
Spotty showers and a few storms
Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are in our South Plains area forecast. Some of the...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, March 7
Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are in our South Plains area forecast. Some of the...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, March 7
Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are in our South Plains area forecast. Some of the...
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, March 7