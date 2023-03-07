Spotty showers and a few storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are in our South Plains area forecast. Some of the storms may produce large hail and brief heavy rainfall.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a light wind and quite a contrast in temperatures. Spotty rain showers and thunderstorms are possible late today. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a light wind and quite a contrast in temperatures. Highs will range from near 60 degrees in the northeast to near 80 degrees in the southwest. Winds generally will be light, from about 5 to 15 mph.

Spotty light rain showers may begin late this afternoon, mainly over the western viewing area. These showers will spread across the area this evening and overnight, producing light rain.

Thunderstorms, however, also are possible this evening and overnight, mainly over the eastern half of the viewing area. These storms may produce brief heavy rainfall. Rain amounts greater than a quarter inch are possible.

Large hail, around the size of quarters, may accompany some storms over the eastern quarter of the KCBD viewing area this evening and overnight. Elsewhere small hail is a possibility.

Thunderstorms will again be possible late tomorrow over the eastern viewing area. Hail, up to about the size of a quarter, may accompany storms over the far eastern viewing area in the late afternoon and evening.

In addition to the storms in the east, spotty light rain showers are likely in our area tomorrow through early Thursday.

TIME CHANGE THIS WEEKEND

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is this weekend. Time springs forward one hour at 2 AM Sunday, March 12. At that point 2 AM CST becomes 3 AM CDT. Once again, there is talk in Washington, DC of doing away with the time change. A stop to this silliness would be welcome.

