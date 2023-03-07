Tuesday morning top stories: Fire destroys mobile home in northeast Lubbock
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fire destroys mobile home
- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire just after 11 o’clock last night in northeast Lubbock
- The fire destroyed a mobile home near North Wood and Idalou Rd.
- Here’s what we know: Mobile home destroyed in northeast Lubbock fire
Fire at Bryan’s Steaks
- Bryan’s Steaks is working to reopen after a grill fire spread to the attic yesterday morning
- Firefighters say the restaurant filled with smoke, but no one was hurt
- Details here: LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Texas Tech names interim coach
- Texas Tech named Corey Williams as its interim head basketball coach
- He will lead the team during the Big 12 Tournament while coach Mark Adams is suspended
- Read more here: Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach
Authorities searching for four Americans kidnapped in Mexico
- The FBI says the group crossed into Matamoros seeking health care
- Mexico’s president said they were caught in the cross-fire between two armed groups
- Latest updates here: 4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
