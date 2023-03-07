Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Fire destroys mobile home in northeast Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire destroys mobile home

  • Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire just after 11 o’clock last night in northeast Lubbock
  • The fire destroyed a mobile home near North Wood and Idalou Rd.
  • Here’s what we know: Mobile home destroyed in northeast Lubbock fire

Fire at Bryan’s Steaks

  • Bryan’s Steaks is working to reopen after a grill fire spread to the attic yesterday morning
  • Firefighters say the restaurant filled with smoke, but no one was hurt
  • Details here: LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks

Texas Tech names interim coach

Authorities searching for four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

