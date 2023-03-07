Tuesday morning top stories: Fire destroys mobile home in northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire destroys mobile home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire just after 11 o’clock last night in northeast Lubbock

The fire destroyed a mobile home near North Wood and Idalou Rd.

Fire destroys mobile home

Fire at Bryan’s Steaks

Bryan’s Steaks is working to reopen after a grill fire spread to the attic yesterday morning

Firefighters say the restaurant filled with smoke, but no one was hurt

Fire at Bryan's Steaks

Texas Tech names interim coach

Texas Tech named Corey Williams as its interim head basketball coach

He will lead the team during the Big 12 Tournament while coach Mark Adams is suspended

Texas Tech names interim coach

Authorities searching for four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

The FBI says the group crossed into Matamoros seeking health care

Mexico’s president said they were caught in the cross-fire between two armed groups

Authorities searching for four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

