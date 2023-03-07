Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach

Corey Williams
Corey Williams(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Corey Williams has been named the Texas Tech interim head coach for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City. The Red Raiders open the tournament against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.

This announcement comes after Tech Athletic Director Kirby Holcutt suspended Head Coach Mark Adams this past Sunday for a comment he made to one of his players

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends Coach Mark Adams
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responding to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
A rollover on Saturday morning has left one Seminole man dead.
20-year-old Seminole man dies in Saturday morning rollover
Source: KCBD Video
3 injured in Saturday afternoon wreck near 66th & I-27

Latest News

From left to right: Bre'Amber Scott, Bailey Maupin, Bryn Gerlich
Three Lady Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors
Despite scoring nine of the first 11 points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to No. 23 Iowa...
Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State 76-52
Texas Tech (10-1) beat Michigan (4-6) at Minute Maid Park 10-7 on Saturday afternoon, putting...
Red Raider baseball beats Michigan 10-7 at Minute Maid Park
Led by a pair of home runs from Peyton Blythe, Texas Tech split day two of the Jeannine McHaney...
Tech splits day two of Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic