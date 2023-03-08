City of Frisco approved zoning for ‘one-of-a-kind’ Universal Studios theme park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frisco officials have approved zoning for the new Universal Studios theme park to continue development.

The plans for the park were announced in Jan. of this year. Officials described it as a “one-of-a-kind theme park” to be built on 97 acres of land in the Dallas area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Universal Studios plans to open family-friendly theme park in Frisco

The park is designed for families with children ranging from 3 years old to 11 years old, according to a release. The rides will be limited to 100 feet in height.

“We’re excited to welcome Universal to our community and look forward to Frisco families making unforgettable park memories right here at home,” Frisco May Jeff Cheney stated in a release. “We also want to thank our residents who made time to share their feedback about the project. Their thoughtful engagement helped shape the agreement we have today which, we believe, is even better than initially proposed. We also appreciate Universal’s measured approach and willingness to work with neighbors to develop a plan everyone can be proud of.”

Frisco also signed off on a $12.7-million development agreement in performance-based financial incentives with Universal Studios. The city will provide $10.7 million in grants for infrastructure improvements and $2 million in tax reimbursements over 20 years. Officials estimate the park will have a $3-million impact on the city each year.

