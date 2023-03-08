Cloudy, cold with rain chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cloudy conditions instore for us today.

There is a chance of rain in our forecast today. The southeast part of the viewing area has the greatest chance of showers, even thunderstorms, throughout the day. On and off isolated showers are expected for the central and northeast part of the viewing area. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Wind speeds will remain light, around 5 to 10 mph, coming form the east.

Raincast (KCBD)

Tonight will be cloudy as well, with continued chances of light showers across the viewing area and thunderstorms off to the east. Southeast winds will become south around 5 to 10 mph after midnight. There is the potential for patchy fog after midnight, with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Raincast (KCBD)

Another slight chance of rain expected in the early hours of tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be near 70°, with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible in the morning. West winds will become northwest in the afternoon around 10 to 15 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, with partly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, turning south in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.