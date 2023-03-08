David Ritchey appointed as Lamesa superintendent

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa Independent School District announced David Ritchey has been appointed as the new superintendent.

He was the principal for Lamesa High School and has been with the district for nearly 11 years.

Ritchey was named the sole finalist in mid-February. He supersedes former superintendent Jim Knight, who voluntarily retired in September 2022.

His retirement came at a time when a school resource officer filed a grievance against the district. However, Knight said his retirement was not connected to that issue.

