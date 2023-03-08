Local Listings
David Ritchey appointed as Lamesa superintendent

David Ritchey has been named the sole finalist to fill the superintendent's position at Lamesa...
David Ritchey has been named the sole finalist to fill the superintendent's position at Lamesa Independent School District.(Lamesa ISD Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa Independent School District announced David Ritchey has been appointed as the new superintendent.

He was the principal for Lamesa High School and has been with the district for nearly 11 years.

Ritchey was named the sole finalist in mid-February. He supersedes former superintendent Jim Knight, who voluntarily retired in September 2022.

RELATED STORY: Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight

His retirement came at a time when a school resource officer filed a grievance against the district. However, Knight said his retirement was not connected to that issue.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

