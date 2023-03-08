KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tris

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tris KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Tris is house trained and loves playing with older kids and other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Tris can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

