LPD conducting crash investigation Friday morning

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is planning to conduct a follow-up crash investigation on Friday, March 10th.(Atlanta News First)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is planning to conduct a follow-up crash investigation on Friday, March 10th.

The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Avenue G. TxDOT will be conducting the traffic direction.

The eastbound lanes of 50th Street will be closed at the northbound access road of I-27. All eastbound traffic will be diverted North onto the northbound access road.

Westbound lanes will be closed periodically.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign-up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

