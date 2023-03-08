Lubbock lemur rescue hosting educational encounters to raise awareness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue is giving people a firsthand look at the primates native to Madagascar and the sanctuary’s work, right outside of Idalou. Founder Jeanna Treider has been running the rescue for about 12 years, giving 31 ringtail lemurs a new home.

Treider says they mostly come from homes in Texas, where they have been abused, abandoned, or have become unmanageable. While you can get them at the store just like a puppy or kitten, she says they’re too aggressive to be a pet.

“So when people get them, they’re little tiny babies. You put diapers on them, they bottle-feed them. They become part of the family. You fall completely in love with them, and then when they hit their breeding age, which is two or three, they do, they just flip a switch. They have a different look in their eye and that’s when things change,” Treider said.

Treider has long dreamed to open up the rescue to small groups, to give them a close-up learning experience with the animals. That dream is now coming to life, with the launch of the rescue’s educational encounters.

“Seeing families come in smiling and learning and you know, little ones. Their eyes are just so big, especially when they hear, you know, these guys carrying on. So, it’s really been exciting,” Treider said.

Along with the ringtail lemurs, the rescue is also home to three other species of lemurs. Those were purchased to become part of the educational experience. The rescue also has several other animals people wouldn’t normally get to see in and around Lubbock, including a kangaroo and miniature horses.

“Lubbock doesn’t have a zoo. I think that you know, as an animal lover, I think that’s something we’re missing here,” Treider said. “I just feel like Lubbock is really lacking in the animal department, so why not?”

Along with helping people see the exotic animals in person, Treider hopes to teach people more about them. A third of lemurs are critically endangered. Treider says in 20 years, they may not exist in the wild.

“I really feel like people should learn more about them, learn that they’re an endangered species. They are primates, they don’t make good pets, and have just a general respect for animals,” Treider said.

The educational encounters are open to 12 people at a time on Sundays at 2 p. m. and 4 p. m. Each encounter lasts about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes. Tickets are $15 and all the proceeds go to Ringtail Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. In June, the rescue became a USDA-licensed facility.

“That was a very exciting event because I want everybody to know that we are legitimate and we are doing it right. We’re not here to make money. Anybody who does animal stuff right does not make money. We’re here to support the sanctuary, to sustain it,” Treider said.

To make a reservation, go to ringtailranch.com or call 806-781-1076.

