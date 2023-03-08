Local Listings
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’

Carl Tepper
Carl Tepper
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rep. Carl Tepper has filed a bill to prevent employers and higher education institutions from making employment or admission decisions based on ‘inherent classifications,’ including race, ethnicity and gender.

House Bill 3682 even prohibits affirmative action in city and county governments.

“In Texas, we succeed based on our talents, ability and work ethic. Affirmative action discriminates against individuals based on race or other intrinsic characteristics. It’s time for these racist practices to end in public universities and governmental entities,” Tepper stated in a news release.

Nine other states have adopted the same or similar affirmative action policies, including Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington and New Hampshire.

“Nine other states already prohibit affirmative action in admissions processes at their public universities,” Tepper stated in the release. “The United States Supreme Court seems poised to prohibit affirmative action, and the Texas Legislature should be prepared. We need to ensure that we value meritocracy over race-based discrimination.”

Tepper, who represents House District 84 in Lubbock County, serves on the House Committees on Appropriations and Urban Affairs. He filed House Bill 3682 earlier this week.

