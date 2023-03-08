Tech defeats New Mexico, remains perfect at home

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech got back on track Tuesday afternoon, defeating New Mexico 6-3 at Rip Griffin Park. The win follows a disappointing 16-inning loss to Texas A&M late Sunday night, and into Monday morning, at Minute Maid Park that left the Red Raiders with a quick turnaround. “I told the guys today, it’s a treat to watch them,” said head coach Tim Tadlock. “it’s a treat to work with them, and I am just really proud of their effort today, just under the circumstances, because you know a bunch of them slept a bunch Monday, some of them got up and went to class, but the schedule definitely wasn’t normal.” Despite returning to Lubbock early Monday morning and the Tuesday afternoon 2 p.m. first pitch, the Red Raiders were ready, most notably the pitching staff that entered the game with limited arms due to using eight different pitchers in a high-stress game less than 48 hours ago.

The Lobos entered Tuesday’s contest leading the nation in runs scored per game, averaging 12.5. UNM, who was 9-2 with solid wins over ranked teams such as UC Santa Barbara and Oregon State, suffered its third loss after being limited to three runs and nine hits by four Red Raider pitchers. New Mexico’s three runs were its fewest scored this season dating back to its 3-1 win over UCSB on Feb. 18.

Freshman Zach Erdman had Tuesday’s start for Texas Tech and went two and 2/3 innings allowing two runs, one earned, off of four hits. The bullpen behind Erdman collectively allowed five hits and one run over the final six and 1/3 innings. Jase Lopez, who was credited with the win, was second in line and did not allow a run. Trendan Parish pitched the next three innings and allowed a solo home run while Andrew Devine closed the game with a one-inning save.

“Definitely kudos to our pitching staff,” said junior outfielder Dillon Carter. “I mean that team in the other dugout today has been raking all year and then to hold them to three runs and nine hits, was incredible on their part, especially on that quick turnaround. But I just think it was one of those team wins today that everyone played a big part in.” While the Lobos scratched across single runs in the second, third and seventh innings, the Red Raiders exploded for three runs in each of the second and fourth innings. Tech led 6-2 after the fourth inning and maintained its advantage throughout the remainder of the game. Carter drove home the first two runs in the game for the Red Raiders in the second inning with his second double this season. The junior is batting .400 with 11 RBIs over the last 10 games played and was named to the Shriners Children’s College Classic All-Tournament team an hour before the first pitch on Tuesday.

Hudson White, who started his first career game at second base for the Red Raiders on Tuesday, drew a bases-loaded walk for the third run in the second inning. White finished the game 2-for-4; it was his first two-hit game this season while hitting second in the lineup for the first time this season.

The first four Red Raiders to step to the plate in the fourth inning reached base, signaling a New Mexico pitching change. After the pitching change, Kevin Bazzell laced a double to plate two runs. Ty Coleman knocked home the Red Raiders’ sixth run of the game later in the frame.

Texas Tech improves to 12-2 and 11-0 at home this season. The Red Raiders have started the last four seasons with perfect 11-0 marks at Rip Griffin Park.

Up Next

New Mexico was the first of a nine-game homestand for the Red Raiders. No. 23 Iowa comes to town, Friday-Sunday, for a three-game series next. Last year, Tech split a pair of games played at Iowa. One of the scheduled games of the three-game set was called off due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.