Temperature roller coaster next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While today was much cooler than yesterday, it’s only the beginning of bungee jumping temperatures! Showers roll across the SE portion of the area tonight, with some non-severe storms mixed in. These continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight range the low-to-mid 40s. By tomorrow afternoon, highs will be up again, this time into the low-to-mid 70s. Friday, we’re back to upper 60s highs, then it’s all the way up to the low 80s by Saturday, before another slight cool off Sunday, leaving temps more mild with upper 60s and low 70s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

Don’t forget to spring that clock forward an hour Saturday night for Daylight Savings!

