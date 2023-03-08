Texas Tech, Condra School partnering to study auditory processing disorders’ effect on reading

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Speech and Language Pathology program is partnering with the Condra School to study potential reasons many children are having a hard time with reading. The researchers are creating this study to examine the connection between auditory processing disorders and how schools can adapt to teach children affected by them. Merinda Condra, the superintendent of the Condra School, noticed students diagnosed with dyslexia were still having trouble reading.

“We identified that a lot of them were not responding to traditional dyslexia therapies, we looked at it and suspected auditory processing,” Merinda said.

Auditory processing is the way our brain processes everything we are hearing. Some kids may not automatically process auditory information the same way or as quickly as others. This can cause many difficulties in school when not diagnosed and treated.

Merinda Condra saw her students struggling to read even though they were in dyslexia therapy and knew she had to do something to help them. So she reached out to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center’s Department of Speech and Language Pathology program. She was introduced to Dr. Tori Gustafson.

“You hear it in your head, so if you’re having trouble filtering out what you’re hearing in your head from yourself reading and others talking, then there’s a lot of problems,” Dr. Tori said.

The disorder was found among 99% of students tested in the Condra school. Though auditory processing disorder is very common among children, there is little research explaining why this disorder affects reading. Without research, there are not many therapies to address this problem.

“See, if we can figure out what’s going on then we can move in to do some therapy for these kids that the program just isn’t helping enough. It’s very individualized, the reason children don’t read well may be a different reason for each child.” Tory said.

With parental permission, the students will go through a series of auditory tests, auditory games, listening games, visual tests, and focusing tests. These tests will assess how each of them processes the information they are hearing, seeing, and reading.

“To see what is it that makes the signal not get through well if they have auditory processing, what makes them not do well in that, and then that helps us decide what we need to do to help them,” Dr. Tori said.

They hope this research not only helps students at the Condra School but also kids around the world.

