Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year.

The agency says in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

Investigators look at how often the problem happens, how many vehicles were affected and at Tesla’s manufacturing process.

The Model Y is Tesla’s top-selling vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Emergency crews are responding to a possible gas leak in South Lubbock.
LFR contains south Lubbock gas leak, roads remain closed
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach
Alonzo walking into court
Felix Alonzo sentenced for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather

Latest News

Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports the blocking of the D.C. crime bill.
Schumer voices support for resolution on DC crime bill
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
McConnell calls out Democrats on DC crime bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in...
Biden upends politics, precedent in pivot on DC crime law