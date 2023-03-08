Wednesday morning top stories: Mexico kidnapping survivors back in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Council authorizes land and transfer agreement

The Lubbock City Council voted in favor of an agreement to complete the transfer of land for a Texas state veteran’s cemetery

The 100 acre cemetery will eventually be located near 50th and East Loop 289

Read more here: Council authorizes East Lubbock land transfer agreement for Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Alonzo sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Lubbock jury sentenced Felix Alonzo to 20 years in prison

He pleaded guilty last week to planning the robbery that resulted in the murder of his step-grandfather in 2019

KCBD coverage: Felix Alonzo sentenced for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather

Two Mexico kidnapping survivors back in U.S.

The FBI says gunmen attacked the four friends as they entered Mexico to get cosmetic surgery

Two of them died

Get the latest updates here: Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

