Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Bryan's Steakhouse fire
LFR responds to fire at Bryan’s Steaks
Emergency crews are responding to a possible gas leak in South Lubbock.
LFR contains south Lubbock gas leak, roads remain closed
Alonzo walking into court
Felix Alonzo sentenced for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron...
LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
A sign for the Monroe Developmental Center at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities...
Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape