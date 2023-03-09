ABC Pro Rodeo warns against unauthorized ticket sales

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - ABC Pro Rodeo is warning those who wish to buy tickets to the 80th-anniversary Kick-off to buy only from the authorized ticket seller.

ABC Pro Rodeo’s 80th-anniversary Kick-off will be held at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, Texas, from March 24 through April 1, and organizers are reminding the public that the only authorized seller of tickets is Select-A-Seat. Despite efforts to maintain a single trusted vendor, numerous third-party websites are advertising the sale of tickets for exorbitant prices.

Tickets went on sale on March 1st, and organizers urge the public to purchase tickets only through our authorized vendor, Select-A-Seat. Any other platforms that claim to sell ABC Pro Rodeo tickets are not associated with ABC Pro Rodeo. Organizers recommend staying off these sites to prevent customers from being scammed or manipulated.

Select-A-Seat provides a safe and secure platform for people to buy event tickets through their website or phone. They have been the trusted ticket vendor of ABC Pro Rodeo for several years because of their highly competent security measures and high-end customer service.

This year’s rodeo is guaranteed to be rowdy, action-packed, and full of family fun with events such as Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Mutton Bustin’, and more! Like last year, The Beutler & Son Rodeo Co. will be bringing in the top livestock in the PRCA. Again, organizers are urging customers only to buy tickets through our single authorized dealer, Select-A-Seat, for they cannot guarantee the legitimacy of tickets if purchased through a 3rd party vendor.

To purchase tickets, please visit this website or call Select-A-Seat at (806) 770-2000 M-F 10 AM-4 PM.

