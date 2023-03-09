Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
One seriously injured in West Lubbock stabbing
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Frenship ISD logo
New safety measures at Frenship ISD
Carl Tepper
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence
Family recovering after hit and run
Family recovering after hit and run