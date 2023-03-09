Local Listings
‘Calf Fries,’ Amarillo Sod Poodles’ new alternate identity
By KJ Doyle and Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the Amarillo Sod Poodles’ 2023 season beginning in less than a month, the team unveiled their new alternate identity.

For at least six games this year, they won’t be the Sod Poodles.

The team will play as the “Amarillo Calf Fries.”

The alternate identity will include new on-field jerseys and hats in an orange and light blue color scheme that will be worn during those six games.

The new identity is a fun way to keep engaging and reaching fans locally and nationally.

Here’s a list of those upcoming six “Pan-tastic” games this year:

  • Saturday, April 15
  • Saturday, May 13
  • Thursday, June 15
  • Friday, August 4
  • Thursday, August 31

As part of the 2023 promotional schedule, the team will also be giving away a Calf Fries replica jersey on Sunday, June 4 to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

