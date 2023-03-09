Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Caught on cam: Man steals 12-year-old girl’s bike while she is at school

A 12-year-old is now without a bike after a man appears stole it from her friend's house. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - The theft of a 12-year-old girl’s bicycle in Kentucky was caught on camera.

Calia, 12, said she missed the school bus on Tuesday morning, so she rode her bike to a friend’s house to ride with her friend and her friend’s mom, Danielle Straus.

However, while at school, Calia’s bike was reportedly stolen by a man while it sat in front of her friend’s house.

“I just felt bad it was on my property,” Straus said. “She left her bike, and some guy just comes and takes it. And you know, it was a little girl’s bike.”

Straus said Calia said she tied the bike to the house’s front gate with a rope.

They said a video caught by the house’s camera showed a man wearing a red sweatshirt walking up to the bike and taking off with it.

Straus said the girls were shocked by the video when they got home from school.

“She [Calia] said, ‘I can’t believe the guy just rode off with my bike.’ You could tell she was a little hurt by it,” Straus said.

WXIX spoke with Calia and her father Wednesday. They said they were surprised that an adult would steal a child’s bike.

Before she saw the video, Straus said she assumed a group of kids took the bike. She said she hopes the man who took it felt terrible for stealing from a little girl.

Straus shared the video on the Nextdoor app in hopes that someone will recognize the man.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
One seriously injured in West Lubbock stabbing
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Frenship ISD logo
New safety measures at Frenship ISD
Carl Tepper
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’

Latest News

According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion