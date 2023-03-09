Clovis school district buys A-1 gun detection system

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis Municipal Schools are implementing a new artificial intelligence gun detection system, adding to its existing camera system, in all 18 of its schools.

The software detects guns and then notifies law enforcement within seconds of the gun being caught on camera, however, the district notes the system only flags guns if they are not concealed.

The $345,000 cost to implement the AI system was provided by funds from the Federal Cares Act.

There are currently more than 1,000 cameras on Clovis Municipal campuses. The district plans to install about 500 more in the coming months.

