Foggy start to a warm, cloudy day

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Foggy conditions this morning causing low visibility across the South Plains. This image was taken on our Avenue A tower cam around 8 a.m.

Fog, Avenue A Tower Camera
Fog, Avenue A Tower Camera(KCBD)

After the fog clears we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with light winds. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, eventually coming from the northeast later this evening.

Overnight temperatures will be near 40°, with mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. Patchy fog is expected after midnight.

Finally getting some sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Going into the afternoon wind speeds will increase and come from the south around 15 to 20 mph.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Friday night will be breezy with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight temperatures will be warmer, near 50°.

Saturday will be warm, sunny and windy. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and mid-80s across the viewing area. West winds will be around 15 to 25 mph in the morning, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory may be in effect if speeds become hazardous.

