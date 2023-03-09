Jayton advances to State Title game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #2 Jayton Jaybirds pulled away late to beat #3 McMullen County 46-36 in the 1A State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

In a battle of teams with identical 37-2 records, Jayton led by 6 at the half.

McMullen County cut it to two late, but Jayton closed out the game on an 8-0

run to advance to the State Title game for the first time since 2019.

Nathaniel Williams led the way for the Jaybirds with 26 points, including 11-13 from the free throw line.

#2 Jayton (38-2) will meet #1 Graford (36-3) 8:30am Saturday for the 1A State Championship.

Good luck to the Jaybirds.

