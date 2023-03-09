KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Precious

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Precious KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old female Rottweiler who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is house trained and would like to be around other dogs that are easy-going. She also loves to play with toys. Precious is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

