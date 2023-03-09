Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Precious

Meet Precious! She is a three-year-old female Rottweiler who’s been at the shelter for about...
Meet Precious! She is a three-year-old female Rottweiler who’s been at the shelter for about five months.(Lubbock Animal Services)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Precious KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old female Rottweiler who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She is house trained and would like to be around other dogs that are easy-going. She also loves to play with toys. Precious is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tris.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Carl Tepper
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Meet Tris! She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tris
Meet Tris! She is a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tris
Meet Tony! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter four about eight months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tony
Meet Tony! He is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter four about eight months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tony