Lubbock pharmacies struggling with Adderall shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Adderall is a stimulant used to treat ADHD by helping users maintain focus and stay on task, but it is classified as a schedule two controlled substance and Chris Hobart, owner of Highland Pharmacies, says this classification is contributing to a shortage recently announced by the FDA.

“DEA created limitations on how much can be made by certain manufacturers, which is then gonna reduce your supply. Some manufacturers have even stopped making some of it due to the limitations being placed on them.” Hobart said.

Some new limitations include switching from paper prescriptions. Previously, the patient could take the physical prescription to any pharmacy, but now they have to use electronic prescriptions that are sent directly from physician to pharmacist.

“The doctor will send it to me; I don’t have the med in stock I can call around and try to find it, but with supply being so limited, they may run out by the time it gets there.” Hobart said.

During COVID, virtual visits gave doctors a more lenient way to prescribe Adderall to patients. According to an article by CNBC Adderall prescriptions increased for adults ages 22 to 44 by 7.4% between 2019 and 2020 and increased by 15 percent in 2021.

“Decreased supply, increased demand, now we’re in a shortage.”

Insurance companies are not adjusting to the shortage, so patients are having to pay out of pocket when their covered brand is out of stock.

“Vyvanse is maybe about five to 10 times the cost of generic Adderall.”

Even changing their dosage is seemingly impossible.

“Try and switch to a lower dosage and take more pills; I’ve also run into that with insurance companies. They won’t pay for more than three or four pills a day.”

Using substitutes for a drug like Adderall can lead them to go without and suffer withdrawals, or even look into dangerous outsourcing methods.

