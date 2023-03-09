Local Listings
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

Texas Tech University
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

