Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base in several models could fail, allowing the car seat to detach.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – More than 59,000 car seats have been recalled for safety issues that could lead to an increased risk of injury, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base in several models could fail, allowing the car seat to detach.

“As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, ‘Child Restraint Systems,’” the NHTSA wrote in a news release.

The recalled car seats have manufactured dates ranging from May 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2023. The following brand and models are included:

  • IC313 Maxi Cosi Coral Xp Car Seat
  • IC335 Maxi Cosi Infant Car Seat Base
  • IC336 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat
  • IC337 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat
  • IC338 Maxi Cosi Mico Xp Max Infant Car Seat
  • IC351 Safety 1st Onboard 35 Securetech Car Seat
  • IC370 Maxi Cosi Mico Luxe + Infant Car Seat
  • IC372 Safety 1st Securetech Infant Car Seat Base

According to the manufacturer, some recalled models were purchased at retailers together with a stroller as part of a travel system and include the following brand and models:

  • TR416 Maxi Cosi Gia Xp Travel System W/Mico Xp
  • TR427 Maxi Cosi Zelia 2 Max Travel System Mxp
  • TR428 Maxi Cosi Tayla Travel System W/Mico Xp
  • TR430 Maxi Cosi Adorra Travel System W/Mico Xp
  • TR433 Maxi Cosi Tayla Xp Travel Sys W/Coral Xp
  • TR434 Maxi Cosi Mara Xt Travel Sys W/ Coral Xp

A replacement base will be mailed to owners that have registered their car seat, free of charge.

In the meantime, owners are advised to only secure the car seats with the vehicle belt restraint system until the seat is fixed.

The NHTSA said registered owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 7, 2023.

You may register your car seat at: https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/registration/ or https://www.safety1st.com/us-en/registration/.

Owners may contact Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com.

