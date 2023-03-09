New safety measures at Frenship ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At Frenship ISD, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority. That is why Frenship ISD continues to invest in new technology and security measures that enhance safety across the district, including the new CrisisAlert staff badges through Centegix.

Last week, all Frenship ISD employees received a CrisisAlert badge that serves as a silent panic alarm. Teachers and staff can now call for help with the push of a button on their new badge that they wear daily.

How does it work?

Staff Alert: Three clicks of the badge initiates a Staff Alert. This is an individual call for help that might include medical emergencies or the immediate need for administrators or emergency personnel.

Campuswide Alert: Multiple and continuous clicks of the badge initiates a campus Lockdown. Through this new safety feature, our campuses and buildings are now equipped with strobe lights that flash and an intercom announcement that lets our students and staff know a Lockdown is in place.

Once the badge is pushed to activate a Staff Alert or Campuswide Alert, administrators and emergency personnel can see who initiated the alert and the location so they can send immediate help to protect our students and staff.

Part of this rollout process includes training our students. This Thursday, students will learn about the staff badges and new safety features like the strobe lights and intercom announcements that are activated in a Lockdown.

You might see our staff wearing these badges when you visit our schools. It empowers our staff to act confidently in any incident and to quickly call for help. This is an additional step that Frenship is taking to increase safety for all our students and staff.

To learn more about the CrisisAlert Centegix badges and Frenship’s current safety procedures, CLICK HERE.

