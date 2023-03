LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is currently at the scene of a stabbing in the 5700 block of 50th Street that left one person with moderate injuries.

LPD received the call at 8:22 p.m. According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.