Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

One seriously injured in West Lubbock stabbing

According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in West Lubbock Wednesday.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing after a domestic dispute near 50th Street and the West Loop.

Police say the victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Frenship ISD logo
New safety measures at Frenship ISD
Carl Tepper
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’

Latest News

FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors
WATCH: South Plains College songwriting contest
WATCH: South Plains College songwriting contest
Provided by ABC Pro Rodeo
ABC Pro Rodeo warns against unauthorized ticket sales
Alonzo walking into court
Felix Alonzo sentenced for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather