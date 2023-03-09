One seriously injured in West Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in West Lubbock Wednesday.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing after a domestic dispute near 50th Street and the West Loop.

Police say the victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

