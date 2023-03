LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is at the scene of a robbery that turned into a shooting at 13th Street and Avenue T.

Officers received the call at 3:43 p.m. One person has sustained serious injuries.

According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.

