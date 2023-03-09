Snyder 18-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - 18-year-old Julian Alexander of Snyder has died after a Wednesday night crash on State Highway 208 in Scurry County, in the 1200 block of College Avenue. The call came in at 11:16 p.m.
DPS tells us Alexander was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed north on north College Avenue when the vehicle hydroplaned due to fog and the wet roadway, leaving the west side of the road, striking a pole and metal fence.
The driver had non-incapacitating injuries.
