Snyder 18-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - 18-year-old Julian Alexander of Snyder has died after a Wednesday night crash on State Highway 208 in Scurry County, in the 1200 block of College Avenue. The call came in at 11:16 p.m.

DPS tells us Alexander was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed north on north College Avenue when the vehicle hydroplaned due to fog and the wet roadway, leaving the west side of the road, striking a pole and metal fence.

The driver had non-incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.