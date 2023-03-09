Local Listings
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62

The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MS (KCBD) - Texas Tech fell to West Virginia 78-62 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, under interim coach Corey Williams.

Texas Tech fired ahead early, leading by 6 before West Virginia got on the board.

Offensively, Texas Tech totaled 35 rebounds with Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson tying at 6 each. Fardaws Aimaq and Pop Isaacs had 4 rebounds each.

The Mountaineers led the Red Raiders by 10 at halftime.

West Virginia fired away in the second half with several three-pointers from Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson.

West Virginia took off and did not give up the lead going on to beat Texas Tech 78-62. West Virginia will advance to play Kansas Thursday at 2 p.m.

Texas Tech:

Pop Isaacs - 15 pts | 4 rebs | 4-13 FG

Kevin Obanor - 14 pts | 6 rebs | 5-10 FG

De’Vion Harmon - 14 pts | 2 rebs | 6-15 FG

West Virginia:

Kedrian Johnson - 20 pts | 6 rebs | 7-16 FG

Erik Stevenson - 18 pts | 3 rebs | 6-15 FG

Tre Mitchell - 17 pts | 9 rebs | 7-15 FG

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

