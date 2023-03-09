Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62

KANSAS CITY, MS (KCBD) - Texas Tech fell to West Virginia 78-62 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, under interim coach Corey Williams.

Texas Tech fired ahead early, leading by 6 before West Virginia got on the board.

Offensively, Texas Tech totaled 35 rebounds with Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson tying at 6 each. Fardaws Aimaq and Pop Isaacs had 4 rebounds each.

The Mountaineers led the Red Raiders by 10 at halftime.

West Virginia fired away in the second half with several three-pointers from Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint and Erik Stevenson.

West Virginia took off and did not give up the lead going on to beat Texas Tech 78-62. West Virginia will advance to play Kansas Thursday at 2 p.m.

Texas Tech:

Pop Isaacs - 15 pts | 4 rebs | 4-13 FG

Kevin Obanor - 14 pts | 6 rebs | 5-10 FG

De’Vion Harmon - 14 pts | 2 rebs | 6-15 FG

West Virginia:

Kedrian Johnson - 20 pts | 6 rebs | 7-16 FG

Erik Stevenson - 18 pts | 3 rebs | 6-15 FG

Tre Mitchell - 17 pts | 9 rebs | 7-15 FG

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.