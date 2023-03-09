Thursday morning top stories: Mark Adams steps down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams steps down

The university suspended him for making what it described as a racially insensitive comment to a play

Adams says the incident has become a distraction for the team

Details here: Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

Rep. Dustin Burrows files school safety bill

A school safety bill filed by Lubbock Representative Dustin Burrows was named as a priority item for the Texas legislature

The measure would require an armed security officer on every campus and increase funding for school safety

Read more here: Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’

Pres. Biden to unveil budget proposal

He is calling for cutting the deficit by $3 trillion

Biden also wants to impose tax hikes on the richest Americans

Find more information here: Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP

DOJ releases report on Louisville Police Department

The Justice Department released a report on its investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department two years after the death of Breonna Taylor

The report found a pattern of excessive force, no-knock warrants and civil rights violations

Read more here: After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.