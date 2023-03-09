Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Mark Adams steps down

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams steps down

Rep. Dustin Burrows files school safety bill

Pres. Biden to unveil budget proposal

DOJ releases report on Louisville Police Department

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Carl Tepper
Lubbock Rep. files bill preventing employers, education institutions from considering ‘inherent classifications’
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Venessa Wood, creator of AG Women Connect.
Plainview native creates company to bring women in AG closer together
Plainview native create Ag Women Connect
Plainview native creates Ag Women Connect
Frenship ISD logo
New safety measures at Frenship ISD
New Frenship ISD safety measures
New Frenship ISD safety measures