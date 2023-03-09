Yo-Yo temps continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While today was much warmer than yesterday, tomorrow cools our temps back down before shooting up again to start the weekend. Tonight’s lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds pick up a bit tomorrow, and by the afternoon we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 60s, skies only partly cloudy.

Highs tomorrow (KCBD)

By Saturday, highs will span the 80s, and it’s not just the temperatures that crank up, but also the winds. Though windier, skies Saturday remain only partly cloudy. Sunday sees us move back down to the upper 60s and low 70s for highs, and winds drop off significantly as well, again with only partly cloudy skies. The mild temps, light breezes, and mostly sunny skies make Sunday a pretty nice day.

