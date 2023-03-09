Local Listings
Yo-Yo temps continue

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While today was much warmer than yesterday, tomorrow cools our temps back down before shooting up again to start the weekend. Tonight’s lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds pick up a bit tomorrow, and by the afternoon we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 60s, skies only partly cloudy.

Highs tomorrow
Highs tomorrow(KCBD)

By Saturday, highs will span the 80s, and it’s not just the temperatures that crank up, but also the winds. Though windier, skies Saturday remain only partly cloudy. Sunday sees us move back down to the upper 60s and low 70s for highs, and winds drop off significantly as well, again with only partly cloudy skies. The mild temps, light breezes, and mostly sunny skies make Sunday a pretty nice day.

Latest News

Fog, Avenue A Tower Camera
Foggy start to a warm, cloudy day
Foggy conditions this morning causing low visibility across the South Plains. After the fog...
