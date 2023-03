LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person injured.

Just after midnight, officers were called near East 1st and Redbud Ave., just a few blocks north of Parkway Dr.

Police tell us one person was shot, but their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

