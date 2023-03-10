Family recovering after hit-and-run with semi in Scurry County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family out of Houston is still recovering from a hit-and-run with a semi that happened last month in Scurry County. The family says not only did that driver leave them to die but he also took their livelihood.

In the early morning hours of February 6th Marisa Hayden-Upshaw and her son Riley Hayden-Hayes were driving north on Highway 84 near Snyder. Riley had just taken over driving so that Marisa could rest.

“I remember vaguely hearing my son go woah, woah, woah, and then bang,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

A semi-truck exiting a rest stop struck their van.

“The windshield was crashed in, the dash was all pushed in, it was chaos. I looked to my left and saw my son pinned, like completely smooshed,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to get Riley out of the van.

“They were able to get him out but they still wanted to life-flight him to Lubbock because they were concerned about internal injuries,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

As Riley was being pulled from the rubble, the driver that hit them was nowhere to be found.

“I was looking around to see what we hit or what hit us, I had no idea what had happened,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

Another driver who witnessed the crash broke the news to Marisa.

“The truck driver did in fact leave, and all he had to do was stop and stay with us until people got there to help,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

Also now gone, their profession. Marisa owns Ruby Slippers Pet Concierge. They were transporting two dogs and three cats. The hit-and-run left their transportation van totaled.

“We only have our own insurance to file against with uninsured. The likelihood of getting a replacement vehicle for that with the funds we can get for that is minuscule,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

After medical bills, insurance claims, and trauma, Marisa is pleading for answers.

“The animals and people we help, we want to keep doing that so please turn yourself in. please do the right thing. If you know of a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that you think might be involved in this please come forward it would mean so much to our family,” Hayden-Upshaw said.

Marisa and Riley are still recovering, seeing doctors for their injuries, and working to pay off the $60,000 Life Flight bill.

All of the animals involved were safely transported home.

