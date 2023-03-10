Finally getting sunshine today, unfortunately Fire Weather tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloudy start to our morning but sunshine is right around the corner!

This morning our winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph, coming from the southeast, then from the south this afternoon around 15 to 20 mph. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with sunny skies this afternoon.

High's Today (KCBD)

This evening will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph. Clouds will return later this evening, and overnight temperatures will be warmer, near 50°.

Tomorrow will be very warm and very windy! High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny skies. There will be a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. West winds will be around 15 to 25 mph in the morning, becoming 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Fire Weather Watch (KCBD)

Saturday night a weak cold front will come through making overnight temperatures colder, in the upper 30s. It will be mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy at midnight. Northwest winds will be breezy in the evening around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will turn northeast after midnight and diminish to 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 65°. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

