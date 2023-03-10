Friday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery

A shooting yesterday afternoon near 13th and Ave. T left one person dead

Investigators say the shooting happened during a robbery

Here’s what we know: One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery

Mass shooting at Kingdom Hall

At least six people are dead and several others injured after a mass shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany

Police say the shooter was found dead inside the building

Read more here: German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting

Drug cartel apologizes for kidnapping

A drug cartel is apologizing for the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico

The cartel says it is handing over the men responsible

Latest developments here: Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans

Flooding rain and snow hit California

A storm is expected to dump six inches of rain across the northern half of the state through Sunday

The heavy rain could trigger landslides and avalanches in the mountains

Read more here: New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.