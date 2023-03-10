Friday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery
- A shooting yesterday afternoon near 13th and Ave. T left one person dead
- Investigators say the shooting happened during a robbery
- Here’s what we know: One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
Mass shooting at Kingdom Hall
- At least six people are dead and several others injured after a mass shooting at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall in Hamburg, Germany
- Police say the shooter was found dead inside the building
- Read more here: German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Drug cartel apologizes for kidnapping
- A drug cartel is apologizing for the kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico
- The cartel says it is handing over the men responsible
- Latest developments here: Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
Flooding rain and snow hit California
- A storm is expected to dump six inches of rain across the northern half of the state through Sunday
- The heavy rain could trigger landslides and avalanches in the mountains
- Read more here: New atmospheric river storm barrels toward California
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.