Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hot and windy tomorrow, with fire weather throughout the day

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures crank up with westerly winds fueling the increase, along with fire danger throughout the late morning and afternoon. Tonight lows in the low 50s. By tomorrow afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s across the area. High winds begin in the late morning, along with fire weather watches and high wind and red flag warnings for more than half of our are.

Fire Weather Tomorrow
Fire Weather Tomorrow(KCBD)

By Sunday, temps are back down, with highs only ranging the 60s, and even cooler by Monday, with upper 50s highs. Some very slight chances of showers Monday and Tuesday, though any showers would be very light and scattered. Better chances by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
J Nicholas Bryant, 26
26-year-old fraudster sentenced to 14 years in prison following boasts about criminal conduct
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person injured.
1 dead after East Lubbock shooting overnight
Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

Latest News

Cloudy start to our morning but sunshine is right around the corner!
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, March 10
High's Today
Finally getting sunshine today, unfortunately Fire Weather tomorrow
Cloudy start to our morning but sunshine is right around the corner!
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, March 10
Partly cloudy this morning with temperatures near 37 degrees.
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, March 10