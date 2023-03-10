Hot and windy tomorrow, with fire weather throughout the day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures crank up with westerly winds fueling the increase, along with fire danger throughout the late morning and afternoon. Tonight lows in the low 50s. By tomorrow afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s across the area. High winds begin in the late morning, along with fire weather watches and high wind and red flag warnings for more than half of our are.

Fire Weather Tomorrow (KCBD)

By Sunday, temps are back down, with highs only ranging the 60s, and even cooler by Monday, with upper 50s highs. Some very slight chances of showers Monday and Tuesday, though any showers would be very light and scattered. Better chances by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.