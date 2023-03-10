Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Barney KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

He likes to go on walks. He also loves to eat snacks and watch your favorite TV show. He would be a perfect companion for an active family. Barney is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Precious.

