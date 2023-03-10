KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Barney KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

He likes to go on walks. He also loves to eat snacks and watch your favorite TV show. He would be a perfect companion for an active family. Barney is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

