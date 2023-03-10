Local Listings
Kidney donation still allows for active lifestyle

The Organ Trail partnered with UMC for a bicycle ride from Lubbock to Lousiana, encouraging people along the way to sign up for the kidney registry
By Karin McCay
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ball caps say donate life. The smiles say “let’s make a difference.” Newschannel 11 was there to watch a quick photo as a small group gathered outside University Medical Center today.

Their mission? To launch an adventure they hope will save more lives. It’s called the Organ Trail, A Kidney Donation Journey. Partnering with UMC, this trip will take Mark Scotch on a bicycle ride from Lubbock to Louisiana, encouraging people along the way to sign up for the National Kidney Registry.              

Years ago, Mark did that and later learned that by donating one of his kidneys, he saved a man’s life in California. Today, Mark is the Founder of the Organ Trail, Living Kidney Donation.

He says, “When I read that 13 people die every day waiting for a kidney and when I learned I didn’t have another kidney to give, I decided to use my passion to educate people.”

John Lowe, Vice President of Support Services at UMC says, “Also, the outcomes are so much better when there is a  living donor for those recipients. So advocating this and bringing attention to the National Registry is something very important to us as a health system.”             

This is Mark’s 5th Organ Trail and this time, he’s starting in Lubbock. He and his wife Lynn, also a kidney donor, will stop at many Texas cities before ending up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about a month from now. They say they want to convince people that a living kidney donor can return to an active, normal life after saving someone else’s.             

Look for the QR Code at markscotch.com for more information on the National Kidney Registry.

