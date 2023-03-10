Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders fall at Big 12 Championship 79-69

Lady Raiders facing Kansas State in Big 12 Championship opening round.
Lady Raiders facing Kansas State in Big 12 Championship opening round.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MS (KCBD) - Looking to beat Kansas State a third time this season, the Lady Raiders competed hard, but lost to the Wildcats 79-69 Thursday evening in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.

The Lady Raiders led 11-8 after one.

Kansas State stretched a one-point halftime lead to eight after three quarters.

The Lady Raiders fell behind by 11 in the 4th, but kept battling as Kilah Freelon’s hoop and free throw made it 56-49.

Ashley Chevalier’s basket cut it to 60-55 with under six minutes to play.

Bre’Amber Scott hit a three-pointer to pull the Lady Raiders within two at 62-60 with 4:52 left, but Tech couldn’t get any closer.

Scott led the Lady Raiders with 27 points.

Bailey Maupin added 13 points.

Bryn Gerlich chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Raiders fall to 18-14. They should get a WNIT invitation Sunday to extend their season.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
According to police, officers are currently with a ‘suspect vehicle’ at the scene.
One seriously injured in West Lubbock stabbing
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Frenship ISD logo
New safety measures at Frenship ISD

Latest News

Mark Adams resigns as Texas Tech basketball coach
Red Raider fans look to the future after Mark Adams’ resignation
Lady Raider basketball Big 12 Tournament
Lady Raider basketball Big 12 Tournament
The Red Raiders fell to WVU in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday night.
Tech men fall to West Virginia 78-62
Texas Tech vs West Virginia
Texas Tech vs West Virginia