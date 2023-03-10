Lady Raiders fall at Big 12 Championship 79-69

KANSAS CITY, MS (KCBD) - Looking to beat Kansas State a third time this season, the Lady Raiders competed hard, but lost to the Wildcats 79-69 Thursday evening in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.

The Lady Raiders led 11-8 after one.

Kansas State stretched a one-point halftime lead to eight after three quarters.

The Lady Raiders fell behind by 11 in the 4th, but kept battling as Kilah Freelon’s hoop and free throw made it 56-49.

Ashley Chevalier’s basket cut it to 60-55 with under six minutes to play.

Bre’Amber Scott hit a three-pointer to pull the Lady Raiders within two at 62-60 with 4:52 left, but Tech couldn’t get any closer.

Scott led the Lady Raiders with 27 points.

Bailey Maupin added 13 points.

Bryn Gerlich chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Raiders fall to 18-14. They should get a WNIT invitation Sunday to extend their season.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.