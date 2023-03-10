Local Listings
LPD conducting follow up crash investigation

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a follow-up crash investigation in central Lubbock tomorrow after a woman led police on a chase and crashed into a house.

According to LPD, the chase began after an officer attempted to stop 28-year-old Alexa Hernandez near 40th and University on February 25. Investigators say Hernandez made it to 50th and Avenue D where she lost control of her vehicle, crashing into a sign and parked cars before hitting a house.

She was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Nobody inside the home was hurt.

The investigation will start at 8:30 tomorrow morning on 50th and Avenue G. Eastbound traffic on 50th will be diverted and westbound lanes will close periodically.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

