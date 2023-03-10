New Home falls to Lipan at State

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - Making their first trip to State since 1989, the No. 5 New Home Leopards lost to No. 1 Lipan 52-44 at the 2A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

The Leopards were down just 5 at the half.

In the fourth, New Home had an 8-0 run to cut it to single digits.

Reagan Fiedler led New Home with 20. He will play for Todd Duncan at LCU.

Caleb Cook added 10.

Earlier this season, New Home lost to Lipan 65-28 so the Leopards put up a great fight at State in their second meeting.

New Home finishes 31-8.

What a great season for Koby Abney & the Leopards.

