Red Raider fans look to the future after Mark Adams’ resignation

Nearly two years after the Red Raider fan base buzzed with excitement, confusion is setting in.
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after the Red Raider fan base buzzed with excitement, confusion is setting in.

Head basketball coach Mark Adams resigned after he was suspended for what the university says was a racially insensitive comment he made to a player.

“That’s crazy,” one student said. “What he said was apparently not too good, so I guess he must have deserved it.”

Adams allegedly quoted a bible verse about masters and servants to a player, leading to his initial suspension. The news coming as a surprise to many fans.

“I mean it’s kinda unfortunate,” one fan told KCBD. “I wouldn’t really expect that from him, but I guess there’s side of people that you never really see.”

Three days after Adams’ suspension, his time with the university came to an end.

“Not a fan of the resignation,” one student said. “I like the coach a lot.”

In a comment released by the university, Adams said “It’s been my lifelong goal to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” but now fans are looking to the future.

Most Red Raider fans agree on the next step, and what they’re looking for in their next coach.

“We need to find a new coach,” a fan said. “He needs to be a recruiter. He needs to be a good leader in the locker room and on the court and a mentor to players as well.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

