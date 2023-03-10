Slaton ISD approves four-day week starting next school year

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton ISD Board of Trustees voted 4-2 in favor to move to a four-day school week starting next school year.

The district will test its new schedule for the next three years. Students will be off Mondays during the fall semester then transition to Fridays off in the spring so the district can determine which works better.

Assistant Superintendent Shelli Crow said the new schedule will extend their school day by about 15 to 30 minutes.

