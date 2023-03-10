Slaton ISD considering four day school week

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton ISD school board is considering a measure that would transition students to a four-day week next school year.

If approved, the district would test what it’s like for students to only come to school four days a week for the next three years. Students would be off Mondays during the first semester, and off Fridays during the second semester so the district can see which works better.

Twice a month, teachers would come in on an off day for workdays.

Superintendent Jim Andrus says the extra time will give them more opportunities to get creative in their lesson planning and keep them from working so much at home.

“Life balance between work and home for both students and teachers is one of the major considerations for us,” Andrus said. “Teaching is a stressful job and we want our best teachers doing their absolute best work with our kids. And then we want our kids giving their very best as well.”

Assistant Superintendent Shelli Crow says a lot of Slaton students work, so the extra day would give them more hours for real-world experience.

She says if approved, the new schedule would extend their school day by about 15 to 30 minutes.

